Vani Jairam cremated with police honours

Police offered a gun salute, the band played a ceremonial tune and the singer was cremated following a brief ceremony

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 05 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 22:43 ist
Mortal remains of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam have been brought back to her residence from a hospital after postmortem. Credit: PTI Photo

Versatile playback singer Vani Jairam was cremated on Sunday with police honours after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and her fans, members of public and relatives paid floral tributes.

Police offered a gun salute, the band played a ceremonial tune and the singer was cremated following a brief ceremony here. Her body was taken in a procession from her residence to the crematorium.

Earlier, Ravi and Stalin visited her residence and placed wreaths. Her fans and people visited her house to pay their last respects. Vani Jayaram passed away on Saturday. She was found dead with injuries to her forehead. Following a probe, police indicated that the injury was due to a fall, ruling out scope for suspicion.

