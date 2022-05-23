Court reserves order on Gyanvapi Mosque till tomorrow

Varanasi court reserves order on Gyanvapi Mosque till May 24

The court completed hearing arguments of both the sides amid tight security

DH Web Desk
  • May 23 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 14:56 ist
Gyanvapi Mosque. Credit: PTI Photo

A Varanasi court on Monday reserved its judgement on the Gyanvapi Mosque matter until tomorrow (May 24). 

The court on May 23 completed hearing arguments of both the sides amid tight security. 

More to follow...

Gyanvapi Mosque
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
India News

