Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to martyrs of Mumbai terror attacks

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Mumbai terror attacks and said it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

On the 12th anniversary of the terror strike, he expressed solidarity with families who were victims of the dastardly attack.

"I pay my tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Nation will always remember their valour and sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The Vice President said it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

It is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 26, 2020

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in the city.