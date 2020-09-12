Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty smoking goes viral

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent controversy surrounding it have been the talk of the town for quite some time. His live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for alleged procurement and consumption of drugs.

Now, a video has surfaced where the late actor and his girlfriend can be seen smoking what has been dubbed as 'rolled cigarettes'. The video has been released by Zee News.

The video adds another twist in this sensational case. In the video, Sushant is singing a devotional song while smoking along with Rhea. Two other people visible in the video are his flatmates, Samuel Haokip, who is seen playing the guitar, and Siddharth Pithani, who also plays an instrument. All of them are seen taking small puffs and passing the 'rolled cigarettes' to each other.

When someone asks Sushant whether the substance they are smoking is Charas or not, the late actor replies that it is 'VFX', indicating the technology used to create visual special effects in films. Rhea explains that it is a 'rolled cigarette'.

The person who is shooting the video can be heard saying that they are smoking herbal sticks, and again Sushant jokingly replies that it is 'VFX'.