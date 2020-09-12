Video of Sushant, Rhea smoking goes viral

Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty smoking goes viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 22:06 ist
An earlier photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent controversy surrounding it have been the talk of the town for quite some time. His live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for alleged procurement and consumption of drugs.

Also read: Bengalis soft target of BJP, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest proof of it, say Political parties

Now, a video has surfaced where the late actor and his girlfriend can be seen smoking what has been dubbed as 'rolled cigarettes'.  The video has been released by Zee News.

The video adds another twist in this sensational case. In the video, Sushant is singing a devotional song while smoking along with Rhea. Two other people visible in the video are his flatmates, Samuel Haokip, who is seen playing the guitar, and Siddharth Pithani, who also plays an instrument. All of them are seen taking small puffs and passing the 'rolled cigarettes' to each other.

When someone asks Sushant whether the substance they are smoking is Charas or not, the late actor replies that it is 'VFX', indicating the technology used to create visual special effects in films. Rhea explains that it is a 'rolled cigarette'.

The person who is shooting the video can be heard saying that they are smoking herbal sticks, and again Sushant jokingly replies that it is 'VFX'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
bollywood
marijuana
Weed
Drugs

What's Brewing

UP: Villagers hold crocodile 'hostage', demand ransom

UP: Villagers hold crocodile 'hostage', demand ransom

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

 