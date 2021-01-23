We can also be aggressive: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria warns China

Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Saturday made a strong statement saying that if China takes an aggressive stand against India, the IAF will respond in the same way.

"If they can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive", IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on the possibility of the Chinese getting aggressive on LAC, according to ANI.

Earlier, in a tough message to China amid the Ladakh standoff, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had said that no one should make any mistake of testing India's patience even as he asserted that a befitting response was given to the "conspiracy" of unilaterally changing the status quo along the northern frontier.

Gen Naravane at the same time had said India is committed to resolve the over military standoff with China through talks.

In his address at the Army Day parade in Delhi Cantonment, Gen Naravane had said the sacrifice of the "Galwan heroes" in eastern Ladakh in June last year will not go waste and that the Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security.

"We are committed to resolve disputes through talks and political efforts but no one should make any mistake of testing our patience," he had said in the presence of the country's top military brass including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

(With inputs from PTI)