10 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

10 people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 19 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 17:43 ist

Ten people were killed after a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 4.45 am near Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai.

The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.

The victims were residents of Hedvi village in Guhagar, he said. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Ten people were killed, including a four-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries at a hospital, officials said. A 12-year-old girl and three women were also among the deceased, they said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said. The truck driver, aged 48, was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under relevant provisions, an official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Goa
India News
Road accident

What's Brewing

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

 