29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total stands at 2,393

Rajasthan recorded 29 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,393 in the state, an official said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The state has so far witnessed 52 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 27 deaths.

"As many as 29 fresh cases have been reported in five districts of the state, including 11 in Ajmer," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Singh said besides Ajmer, eight in Jaipur, five in Chittorgarh and one case each in Banswara, Dholpur, Tonk, Jodhpur and Udaipur has been recorded.

A total of 2,393 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

He said so far 781 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 584 have been discharged from hospitals.

Jaipur has reported the highest 867 positive cases followed by 401 in Jodhpur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.