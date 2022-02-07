7 held for armed dacoity of Rs 70 lakh in 'angadiya' office in Mumbai

7 held for armed dacoity of Rs 70 lakh in Mumbai

They were nabbed from different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 07 2022, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 18:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Seven people who had allegedly barged into the office of an 'angadiya' (traditional courier) in Mulund in Mumbai and looted Rs 70 lakh at gunpoint earlier this month were arrested on Monday from different parts of the country, a police official said.

The incident had taken place on February 1, after which multiple teams were formed to crack the case, leading to the arrest of Nilesh Bhagwan Surve (24), Nilesh Mangesh Chavhan (34), Manoj Ganpat Kalan (32), Vasiullah Kitabullah Chowdhary (43), Dilip Shivshankar Singh (23), Ratnesh alias Gagan Anilkumar Singh (25) and mastermind Bipinkumar Rajendraprasad Singh alias Monu (34), he said.

"They were nabbed from different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh (UP). We have recovered Rs 37 lakh cash, four pistols, two country-made pistols, 27 live cartridges, two magazines and three cars, including the one used in the crime," official said.

"The probe first zeroed in on the driver of the car in Navi Mumbai. He told us the name of his associates. Monu is the main accused as he provided the weapons, vehicle etc. After carrying out the dacoity, the accused were changing the number plate of the car and also their own clothes," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

