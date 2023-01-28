AAP appoints Vasava as Gujarat legislature party leader

AAP appoints Chaitar Vasava as Gujarat legislature party leader, Hemant Khava as deputy leader

Vasava represents the reserved Dediapada assembly constituency in Narmada district

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 28 2023, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 21:31 ist
Chaitar Vasava. Credit: Twitter/@ChaitarbhaiD

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday appointed tribal MLA Chaitar Vasava as its legislature party leader in Gujarat and Hemant Khava as the deputy leader, it said in a release.

Vasava represents the reserved Dediapada assembly constituency in Narmada district, while Khavais is an MLA from Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district. A legislature party comprises the members of a particular party in the House.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had contested in 181 of Gujarat’s 182 constituencies in last year’s assembly elections but could win only five seats despite claiming to be the main contender to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP, on the other hand, registered a historic victory by winning a record 156 seats. Despite the defeat of its top leadership, the AAP polled 12.6 per cent votes. Four of its candidates won seats in the Saurashtra region, and one in a tribal seat of south Gujarat. Other than Vasava and Khava, the other winners were Umesh Makwana from Botad, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, and Bhupat Bhayani from Visavadar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
AAP

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 