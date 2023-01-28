AAP appoints Chaitar Vasava as Gujarat legislature party leader, Hemant Khava as deputy leader

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday appointed tribal MLA Chaitar Vasava as its legislature party leader in Gujarat and Hemant Khava as the deputy leader, it said in a release.

Vasava represents the reserved Dediapada assembly constituency in Narmada district, while Khavais is an MLA from Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district. A legislature party comprises the members of a particular party in the House.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had contested in 181 of Gujarat’s 182 constituencies in last year’s assembly elections but could win only five seats despite claiming to be the main contender to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP, on the other hand, registered a historic victory by winning a record 156 seats. Despite the defeat of its top leadership, the AAP polled 12.6 per cent votes. Four of its candidates won seats in the Saurashtra region, and one in a tribal seat of south Gujarat. Other than Vasava and Khava, the other winners were Umesh Makwana from Botad, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, and Bhupat Bhayani from Visavadar.