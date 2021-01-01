After criticism, IIMA withdraws proposal to demolish Louis Kahn building

Under severe criticism over the decision to replace dormitories (hostel blocks) designed by noted architect Louis Kahn with new construction, chairman and the board of governors for Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Expression of Interest (EoI) put out for inviting designers and architects for the new proposed plans.

The unsigned letter dated January 1 is addressed to "stakeholders" of the institute which was uploaded on the institute's website. While announcing the decision to withdraw EoI, the letter said, "We will deliberate on the feedback received, re-evaluate the options, consult the best global conservation and structural experts, and chart out a course of action, which the institute will communicate in due course. We seek your support as we try to find the best answer to the issues of how to cater to our responsibility to a significant legacy, the safety of those who utilise the buildings as well as being in tune with the needs of the future." At present, the chairman of the board of governors is industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The latest development comes ten days after IIMA's Director Errol D'Souza wrote a letter stating the dormitories have become "unsafe" for living due to continuous deterioration in the building caused by the 2001 earthquake, water seepage through aging and deterioration of the exposed brick walls resulting in large cracks, among others.

Due to these reasons, the institute decided to demolish a large part of the iconic building. The decision, the letter claimed, was taken after attempts to restore and conserve the heritage building failed. Under the plan, the institute was to demolish 14 of 18 dormitories.

The letter states that the institute engaged conservation architects SNK (Somaya & Kalappa Consultants) who restored one part and the Library. It highlights, "On completion of the restoration experiment, an independent structural consultant opined that the restored dorm is unsafe."

It adds that the feedback from the experts did not allay the safety concerns about the long-term structural stability of the restored dorm. Meanwhile, the condition of the other dorms continues to deteriorate.

Built in the 1960s, these dormitories can accommodate 500 students. The IIMA has planned to replace them with a new hostel for a capacity of 800 students. D'Souza's letter, dated December 23, stated that the institute had invited international restoration consultants Peter Inskip and Stephen Gee for advice. After all attempts failed, it was decided to do away with the 14 hostel blocks. Four front dorms that welcome the visitors will be preserved.