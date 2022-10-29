Gujarat to form committee for UCC implementation

Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Oct 29 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 16:49 ist

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.

This is considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week. "The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members," Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced implementation of the UCC in their states.

