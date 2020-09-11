Ajit Pawar calls for smooth functioning of jumbo Covid-19 hospitals

Calling for smooth functioning of jumbo hospitals in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday warned officials of strict action in case of negligence with regard to bed availability and treatment of Covid-19 patients in the district.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, reviewed the Covid-19 situation there.

The functioning of the jumbo Covid-19 facility at COEP came under the scanner after lapses were found in the overall management of the facility following the death of a 42-year-old reporter of Marathi news channel earlier this month.

"It is important to ensure smooth functioning of jumbo hospitals to gain people's trust. Hence, strict action will be taken if any negligence is found with regard to bed availability and treatment of Covid-19 patients," he said.

Pawar also asked divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to ensure that all districts in Pune division that includes Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Pune don't face any shortage of oxygen.

He also directed the administration to install sirens on tankers that carry oxygen so that the transportation is not affected.

In a bid to contain the viral spread, the state government is going to start a campaign 'my family, my responsibility' and asked the administration to create awareness among masses.

The jumbo facilities, one at College of Engineering in Pune, ground and another in Pimpri Chinchwad area, have a capacity of 800 beds each.