All five COVID-19 patients in Goa stable: Government

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 02 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 09:11 ist
Passengers wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, stand in a queue at a counter inside the airport in Goa. (Credit: AFP)

All the five patients, who have tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, are in a stable condition.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane gave this information on Wednesday.

"All the five patients are stable. They are getting proper treatment and responding well," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all the fair price shops would be open from Thursday, which will help the people to get the essential commodities.

The state government will also start "needs-on-wheels" system, wherein the essential items would be transported to the village through state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd, he said.

Sawant said the government has taken up sanitation drive at various public places, while all the state-run vehicles would be sanitised from April 2 to April 22.

The state government has already started applying stickers on the homes of those who are 'home quarantined', he said.

"Whoever is found mingling with people despite being home quarantined, then that person would be moved to a quarantine facility," the chief minister warned. 

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Goa
India
