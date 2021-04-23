Amit Shah, Vijay Rupani visit upcoming 900-bed Covid-19 facility in Gujarat

Gujarat: Shah, CM visit upcoming 900-bed Covid facility

A state government release said its capacity can be enhanced by 500 beds in case the need arises

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 23 2021, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 20:16 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to a Covid-19 Care Centre. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday visited the site of a 900-bed Covid-19 facility that is being set up with the help of DRDO, a premier Defence Ministry unit.

Shah and Rupani arrived at the Gujarat University Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground here, which is being turned into a Covid-19 treatment facility, with 900 oxygen beds, including 150 ICU ones, an official said.

A state government release said its capacity can be enhanced by 500 beds in case the need arises.

The Centre recently announced that 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces would be deployed at the facility.

Gujarat
Vijay Rupani
Amit Shah
COVID-19
Coronavirus

