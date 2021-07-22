Maharashtra: Armed forces sent to flood-hit districts

Armed forces deployed in flood-hit districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri

Latest reports said that NDRF has reached the two neighboring Konkan belt districts

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 22 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 23:00 ist
Buses submerged in a flood affected area following heavy rains, at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. Credit: PTI Photo

Armed forces have been deployed to aid civil authorities in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of coastal Konkan region which has been hit by mega-floods following incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the situation.

Thackeray apprised him of the ground situation and the measures being undertaken by his government.

Units of Navy, Army and Air Force have been deployed to assist in the rescue and relief operations, officials of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Also Read | Chiplun town under water as rain batters Konkan coastal belt

Latest reports said that NDRF has reached the two neighboring Konkan belt districts.

NDRF units are also being deployed in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra in view of a possible flood situation in the Pune division. IAF helicopters are carrying out relief and rescue operations in Ratnagiri district, the CMO said.

The Disaster Management Department (DMU) informed that the state government has taken immediate measures to rescue the flood situation and provide help.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
floods
Rainfall
NDRF
Armed Forces

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 