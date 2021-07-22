Armed forces deployed in flood-hit districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri

Armed forces have been deployed to aid civil authorities in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of coastal Konkan region which has been hit by mega-floods following incessant rainfall.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the situation.
Thackeray apprised him of the ground situation and the measures being undertaken by his government.
Units of Navy, Army and Air Force have been deployed to assist in the rescue and relief operations, officials of the Chief Minister's Office said.
Also Read | Chiplun town under water as rain batters Konkan coastal belt
Latest reports said that NDRF has reached the two neighboring Konkan belt districts.
NDRF units are also being deployed in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra in view of a possible flood situation in the Pune division. IAF helicopters are carrying out relief and rescue operations in Ratnagiri district, the CMO said.
The Disaster Management Department (DMU) informed that the state government has taken immediate measures to rescue the flood situation and provide help.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021