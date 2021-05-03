As Pramod Sawant's lockdown ends, local satraps launch their own Covid-19 lockdowns in Goa

The Goa government's lockdown may have ended on Monday morning, but with no respite from the Covid-19 surge, the state's legislators and even village panchayats have willy-nilly launched a string of lockdowns, with jurisdictions ranging from small village panchayats to large municipal areas, including markets.

The series of lockdowns announced over the last 24 hours by both opposition and ruling MLAs and individual village panchayats could be viewed as an embarrassment for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has specifically ruled out any lockdowns in the future, after the four-day lockdown ended on Monday morning.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Digambar Kamat has imposed a lockdown of the Margao municipal area in South Goa, the state's second-biggest market place, in view of the rising Covid-19 count, saying each one has to take care of oneself in the midst of the Covid-19 infection blitz.

"My responsibility as MLA of Margao constituency is to ensure the safety of Madgaonkars. I had urged for extension of lockdown in Goa but the government refused. My humble request to Madgaonkars is to go for voluntary lockdown for a week from tomorrow to help in our fight against Covid," Kamat has maintained. Local merchants have expressed support to the former Chief Minister's call.

In the trading town of Mapusa in North Goa, BJP MLA Joshua De Souza also called for a voluntary shut down of the Mapusa market, a popular landmark in the state.

"I have a responsibility towards the people of Mapusa and their best interests is my utmost priority. The government has enforced restrictions till May 10 and we should now do our bit towards a voluntary lockdown in light of the rising covid cases," he said.

Hours before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant imposed the statewide four-day lockdown last Thursday, three villages Calangute, Candolim and Arpora had already downed their shutters after local MLA and Goa's Ports Minister Michael Lobo, announced a 10-day lockdown, in wake of rising Covid-19 numbers.

Two villages near Panaji, Salvador do Mundo and Penha de Franca have also announced a lockdown due to the Covid-19 spike.

"The world is going through precarious times right now. As a response to the rising cases in Porvorim, the villages of Salvador Do Mundo and Penha De Franca have voluntarily opted for a 15-day lockdown. I urge each one of you to co-operate with us to contain the spread and come together so that we can come out of this crisis stronger," local opposition legislator Rohan Khaunte said.