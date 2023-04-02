CM Shinde leads Savarkar Gaurav Yatra; slams Rahul Gandhi

Protesting against repeated statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday led the processions in his bastion of Thane showcasing the life and times of the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

Last week, Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras across the state which would be undertaken at all levels - from tehsils to districts.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais asks CM Eknath Shinde to take strict action on communal flare-ups

Fadnavis and several other BJP leaders have changed their social media profile and wrote ‘Me Savarkar’ (I am Savarkar).

“The insult of Savarkar is the insult of the nation,” Shinde said in Thane city and gave the slogan “Savarkar ji ke saaman me, Hindustan maidan me” amid thunderous applause.

“Veer Savarkar was an important figure in the freedom movement….he had spent several years at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands,” said Shinde, lashing out at Gandhi.

Shinde also recalled the contribution of late Balasaheb Thackeray in the Hindutva movement.

Wearing saffron caps with 'Mi Savarkar' and other messages written on them, people paid floral tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane city, from where the journey commenced - and tableau displayed information related to Savarkar.

Among those who attended the Thane rally included BJP leader Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Thane BJP chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, former mayor Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

Senior BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, who is the Mumbai BJP President, launched the processions in Mumbai.