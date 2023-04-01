Take action on communal flare-ups: Bais to Shinde

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais asks CM Eknath Shinde to take strict action on communal flare-ups

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 01 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 11:11 ist
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. Credit: PTI File Photo

On the back of a communal flare-up at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais spoke to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and asked for strict action against the culprits.

Bais spoke to Shinde over telephone on Friday evening.

"The Governor asked the Chief Minister to ensure that stern action is taken against the arsonists," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The violence broke out on the eve of Ram Navami which coincided with the holy month of Ramzan.

In Maharashtra, violence was reported from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon and Malvani in Mumbai.

At least, one person has died in the Aurangabad incident.

The violence comes ahead of Sunday's mega rally of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP's Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar which was earlier known as Aurangabad.

Maharashtra
Ramesh Bais
Eknath Shinde
India News

