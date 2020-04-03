Coronavirus: Ajit Pawar demands GST exemption on medical equipment

Ajit Pawar demands GST exemption on medical equipment

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 20:29 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption for some medical equipment used in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter, Pawar asked Sitharaman to exempt 3-ply masks, N95 masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, testing kits, ventilators and other equipment from GST.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Such a decision wil bring down their prices, which will help in the efforts to stop the virus outbreak, Pawar, also state finance minister, said.

He told the Union minister that the number of COVID-19 patients was increasing day by day in Maharashtra.

He said the mantra of 'trace, track, test and treat' was being followed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

