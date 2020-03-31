Maha govt to ensure nobody goes hungry: Deshmukh

Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt to ensure food to migrant labour amid COVID-19 crisis, says Anil Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 17:47 ist

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the state government will ensure that no migrant worker or any other poor person starves amid the lockdown on account of coronavirus.

He visited migrant labourers who have been given shelter at the Richardson Cruddas premises in Byculla in central Mumbai earlier in the day.

Labourers who have become jobless due to lockdown and who have no permanent accommodation in the city have been put up at this relief centre.

Track the state-wise confirmed cases here

The minister also distributed them food packets.

"This (his visit) reaffirms what Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said....the state will ensure no one goes hungry.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"Tribals, daily wage labourers or any other poor person,irrespective of which state they are from, the Maharashtra government is committed to see to it that they don't suffer," he said.

He had instructed officials to collect data of jobless migrant workers so that they can he given relief effectively, the minister added. 

