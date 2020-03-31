PM's mother Hiraba donates Rs 25,000 in COVID-19 fund

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba donates Rs 25,000 in COVID-19 fund

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 31 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 20:50 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings in a special fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

She deposited the money in the PM-CARES Fund, created by the Centre to help in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and provide relief to those affected by COVID-19, said the PM's younger brother, Pankaj Modi.

"Earlier, she had made a contribution of Rs 5,000 for the relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir after devastating floods.

"Now, she has donated Rs 25,000, which she had saved over the years, to fight coronavirus," said Pankaj Modi.

Hiraba Modi lives with Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been set up to raise money to deal with any emergency situation like due to COVID-19 and provide relief to the affected.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 