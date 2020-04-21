Coronavirus: Press Council express concern over Maharashtra ban on newspaper delivery

The Press Council of India on Tuesday expressed concern over Maharashtra government's decision to prohibit door-step delivery of newspapers and magazines as part of measures to contain Covid-19 spread.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, Press Council Chairman Justice C K Prasad issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Secretary seeking his comments on the matter.

In a press statement, the Press Council said Justice Prasad was concerned about the Maharashtra government order, which went against the Centre's direction to ensure operational continuity of print media.

The government had on Saturday issued consolidated guidelines in which it was said that door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited, given the extent of the spread, though print media has been exempted from the lockdown from April 20 onwards.

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has questioned the Maharashtra government's decision to ban the door-to-door distribution of newspapers while allowing people to step out and buy them from street stalls, PTI reported.

Justice P B Varale on Monday took suo moto cognizance of the issue, seeking the government's reply by April 27. Earlier on Monday, the Nagpur bench of the High Court also had asked the government to file its reply on the issue in response to petitions filed by journalist associations.