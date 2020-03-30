COVID-19: Burial would not be allowed, only cremation, says Maharashtra govt

In a significant order aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Mumbai civic body has decided to cremate all bodies of COVID-19 victims irrespective of religion.

Rituals involving touching the body should be avoided.

Besides, the funeral should not involve more than five people.

The decision was taken by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), under the powers conferred under sections 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The orders were issued by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, on Monday evening.

"All the dead bodies of COVID-19 patients should be created at the nearest crematorium irrespective of religion," Pardeshi said in the one-page order.

However, if someone insists to bury the dead body, they would be permitted only if the burial grounds are large enough so as not to create a possibility of spread of the virus on the neighboring areas and other arrangements will have to be made by the concerned and all guidelines and precautions would have to be followed.

If anyone refuses to comply, action can be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (48 of 1860).

Pardeshi in his order, stated: "This is done in respect of community leader who has brought to my notice that existing burial grounds are in the highly-dense locality with high chances of contamination of dense community/residential areas nearby."

It also pointed out that further procedures of packaging the body in a plastic bag and burying the same prevents early decomposition and poses a risk of further spread.

The order said: "Burial should not be allowed. It should be communicated to all local leaders by Assistant Commissioners. The funeral should not involve more than five people."

Hospitals also have been asked to inform police stations and then hand over the body for cremation.

The cemetery staff should cremate the dead bodies using protective equipments like masks and gloves.