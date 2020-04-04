COVID-19 lockdown: Mumbai red-light area faces problems

The commercial sex workers (CSWs) in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai are facing problems because of the ongoing India lockdown.

Kamathipura in south Mumbai is one of the biggest red-light areas of the country. Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, there are no customers, and it is difficult for them to make ends meet. Their savings are very low and they depend on daily earnings.

However, Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel, had come to their rescue.

"In fact, as soon as the lockdown started, we gave them rations comprising atta, rice, grams, pulses, oils, potato and onion," said Patel.

On a normal day, Kamathipura, though dotted with old dilapidated buildings, is always hustling-bustling. But, now it wears a deserted look.

The CSWs have been informed about COVID-19 and the importance of social distancing. "COVID-19 has affected their livelihood," said an activist, who lives in the vicinity.

Kamathipura is divided into roughly 14 lanes and divided according to regional and linguistic backgrounds of the sex workers. Most of the sex workers come from other Indian states and from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

Initially known as Lal Bazaar, it got its name from the Kamathis (workers) of Telangana region.

Kamathipura is sandwiched between the posh areas of Malabar Hill, Colaba, Worli and Mazgaon, however, this area, because of its background, has not undergone development. In fact, Patel is one of those who has initiated development in the area.

A busy road in Kamathipura was known as 'Safed Gully' (White Lane) owing to the European prostitutes housed here during the British Raj. The lane is now known as Cursetji Shuklaji Street. The most well-known brothel in the area, Pila House, is the hybridisation of its original word: Playhouse.

The first venereal disease clinic of Bombay was opened in 1916. It was taken over by BMC in 1925. The Bachchuseth ki Wadi on Foras Road, which is nearby was famous for its kothewalis or tawaifs and mujras.

