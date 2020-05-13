COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest single-day tally

COVID-19: With 1,495 new cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day tally

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 13 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 21:03 ist
A migrant with her belongings arrives to board a bus departing for railway terminus during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, at Wadala in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Days before the lockdown norms were relaxed, India's financial capital Mumbai and Maharashtra recorded its highest-ever COVID-19 death toll in 24 hours on Wednesday. 

While Mumbai registered a whooping 40 deaths, Maharashtra 54.

The progressive total of casualties in Mumbai and  Maharashtra are 596 and 975, respectively. 

Going by the reports of critical cases, the western Indian state's death toll may cross 1,000 in a day or two. 

As far as the total positive cases are in Mumbai are 15,747 and Maharashtra 25,922.

The increase in statewide total cases is 1,495, which is also the biggest 24-hour tally. 

Of the 54 COVID-related deaths 40 were recorded in Mumbai, 6 in Pune, 2 in Jalgaon, 2 in Solapur city, 2 in Aurangabad city and 1 was recorded in  Vasai-Virar and 1 in Ratnagiri. 

Out of 2,30,857 laboratory samples, 2,03,439 were negative and 25,922 have been tested positive for Coronavirus until Wednesday. A total of 5,547 people have been treated and discharged.

