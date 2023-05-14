Covid cases drop below 1,000 mark in Maharashtra

After the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra during March-April, the active cases now have come down below the 1,000-mark.

The total active cases were 865 as on Sunday, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During the day, 75 fresh cases and zero deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,68,403 and 1,48,542, respectively.

Also Read | Active Covid cases in country dip to 15,515

In the last 24 hours, 178 patients were discharged taking the total number of treated patients to 80,18,997.

If one considers the weekly average positive cases, there were 6,055 patients between 17-23 April, 3,977 between 24-30 April, 1,628 between 1-7 May and 865 between 8-14 May.

The highest was on 18 April, when the active cases touched 6,118.

“At present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 1,377 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 14 deaths reported among the cases of this variant,” officials said on Sunday.

Since 1 January, 2023, 112 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. Around 75% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85% of the deceased had comorbidities, 14% did not have any comorbidity.