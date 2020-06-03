Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Amid lashing of tidal waves and strong gusty winds, the Nisarga cyclone made its entry from the Raigad district along the Konkan coast of Maharashtra. It is now heading towards Pune, the cultural capital of the state.

There were no reports of any casualties yet but several trees were uprooted, poles fell down and roofs blew off. The landfall was south of Alibaug, the district headquarters of Raigad district.

Follow live updates on Cyclone Nisarga here

More than 13,000 people living in kutccha houses and weak structures were evacuated to safety, according to Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhary and superintendent of police Anil Paraskar.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a comprehensive review of the situation.

The entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) comprising Mumbai and neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts experienced rains and strong winds.

According the IMD, cyclone Nisarga made a landfall in Raigad and currently the formation lay 75 kms south-east Mumbai and 65 kms west of Pune.

"Cyclone Nisarga landed and causing damage inland even in Chinchwad, Pune," NDRF director general Satya Prakash Pradhan said.