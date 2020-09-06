'Dawood's man' calls Uddhav's house, security scaled up

'Dawood Ibrahim's man' calls Uddhav Thackeray; security scaled up at CM's house

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 18:47 ist

An unidentified man allegedly called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here, saying that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a police official said on Sunday.

The Mumbai police has launched an investigation to trace the source of the call.

The caller rang up twice around 10:30 pm on Saturday, following which the police beefed up security at Thackeray's bungalow located in Kalanagar Colony, the official said.

"Someone called upon 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," the official said.

Thackeray, 60, enjoys Z+ security cover.

(With PTI inputs)

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai police

