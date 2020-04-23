Dharavi's tally of COVID-19 patients crosses 200-mark

PTI
Mumbai,
  Apr 23 2020
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 20:10 ist
In this file photo taken on April 16, 2020, doctors listen to a resident at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slum during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

 The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai crossed the 200- mark on Thursday after 25 new cases were detected, a civic official said.

With these new cases, the tally of patients in this densely-populated slum area of Mumbai has reached 214, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Besides, the death toll in this locality has gone up to 13 now, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The latest positive cases were found in various localities of Dharavi, including Kutti Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Azad Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chamada Bazar, Mukund Nagar and Kalyanwadi.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Dharavi
Mumbai
Maharashtra
