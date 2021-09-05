Fire in Mumbai high-rise building, no casualty

A minor fire broke out at an apartment in a 35-storey building in Mumbai's Worli area in the wee hours of Sunday, a fire official said.

It was a 'level-1' (minor) fire and no one was injured, he said.

The fire brigade received a call at 1.53 am about the blaze in the flat located on the 17th floor of the 'Marathon' building in Gandhi Nagar locality of Worli, the official said.

Local police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and the flames were douse by around 2.15 am, he said. Furniture kept inside the flat was gutted in the blaze, he added.

