Foreign tourists footfall drops in World Heritage Sites in Maharashtra over coronavirus scare

Foreign tourists inflow in the popular UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta in Maharashtra has dropped significantly in wake of health scares and restrictions due to coronavirus.

There has also been a drop in domestic tourists in popular hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Matheran and beach resorts in the costal Konkan belt.

While the UNESCO twin sites of Ajanta and Ellora caves are in Aurangabad district, the tourism capital of Maharashtra, Elephanta caves is in Gharapuri island in Raigad district.

The Gateway of India, one of the most photographed locations of India, has witnessed a drop in domestic as well as foreign tourists.

According to Mangesh Kapote of Travel Agents Association of Aurangabad, the drop of foreign tourists is significant and the trade is dependent on domestic arrivals, which too has shown a decline.

"The cave sites are of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain importance," he said, adding that over the past few days there have nearly been zero foreign tourists. "Tourists from China, Japan and Thailand come in large numbers because of Buddhism significance but coronavirus has affected the tourism industry," he said.

Mumbai-based tour operators and guides said that very few foreign tourists are taking a ferry to Elephanta from Gateway of India.

Maharashtra Tour Operators Association General Secretary Chetan Dunakhe said that arrivals from foreign destination to Mumbai has been affected. "Also we need to understand that February and March are the booking seasons for us because of school holidays in May-June," he said, adding that the tour operators are advising the possible travellers.

"Summer trips to Leh-Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir has not been affected but for Thailand and South East Asia," he said.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bhoir, a Palghar-based travel operator, said that the tourism industry has suffered a jolt. "In fact, we were expecting good business but it was otherwise," he added.