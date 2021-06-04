Gas leak at Badlapur chemical unit 'under control'

Gas leak at Badlapur chemical unit caused people breathing trouble for a few hours

The incident took place late Thursday night and the leakage was plugged within an hour

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 04 2021, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 10:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gas leak occurred at a chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, due to which a number of people living around the unit faced difficulty in breathing for a few hours, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night and the leakage was plugged within an hour, he said.

"The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East). A chemical reaction due to the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid led to the incident," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

"As a result, residents living in three km area around the factory complained of breathing problem and irritation in eyes for a few hours," he said.

On being alerted, two fire engines from Badlapur Municipal Council and one from Shirgaon MIDC rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage, he said.

The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm, Kadam said, adding that the incident did not result in any major injury to anyone.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
gas leak

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 