Gehlot directs officials to make arrangements to quarantine migrants returning to Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 20 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 20:23 ist
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked state officials to make adequate arrangements to quarantine migrants returning to the state and ensure that home-quarantine norms are strictly followed.

The chief minister spoke with district collectors, superintendents of police, sub-divisional level officers, CMHO, block CMHO and tehsildars through video conference here.

Gehlot said quarantine arrangements and testing facilities should be strengthened in districts where the number of migrants returning from outside are high.

He added that home quarantine norms should be strictly followed and violators sent to institutional quarantine.

COVID testing centres should be set up in districts with no such facilities, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said containment zones should be monitored with special attention and effective curfew strictly enforced in the fourth phase of the lockdown. He directed that social distancing and wearing of masks in public places should be ensured.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the testing capacity of the state was 15,000 per day and attempts were being made to increase that to 25,000 by the end of the month.

