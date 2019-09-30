Goa ‘nude party’ actually a con act by a techie: Police

A series of posters advertising a “nude party” in Goa was actually a scam, aimed at cheating people of money, and no such party was on cards, police claimed on Monday, after arresting a native of Bihar who was allegedly responsible for creation and circulation of the controversial posters.

Speaking to reporters here, chief of the Goa Police Crime Branch SP Pankaj Kumar Singh also said that the accused Armaan Mehta was short of money and had circulated the posters in order to con people keen on attending the nude party.

“He downloaded a few pictures from the internet and edited them using a mobile app. His plan was to create sensation and cheat his prospective customers. When he started getting a huge number of calls from India and abroad including Dubai, he got panicky and switched off his phone,” Singh told reporters.

Mehta, who has been arrested under section 67 of the IT Act and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, was arrested from Katihar district in Bihar, is a Bachelor of Computer Application dropout and later and even taught a computer course in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had directed the Crime Branch to probe the case, after posters soliciting customers for a nude party at the popular Morjim beach in North Goa district with “unlimited drinks, food and sex” went viral on social media last week.