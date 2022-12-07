Goa Police form flying squad to crackdown on late night music parties

Rapped by the Bombay High Court in Goa over late night parties, beyond the 10 pm restriction, the state police on Tuesday formed a three-member flying squad to crackdown on late night musical events, especially along the coastal belt.

The police were forced to form the flying squad after directions from the High Court which came down heavily on the state police for being unable to crackdown on late night rave parties, which sometimes stretch till the early hours of morning.

“We have given instructions to the police to comply with the direction of the High Court and take action. We have constituted a flying squad of three members, comprising Superintendent of Police, Police Inspector and Sub Inspector, who directly take complaints and do surprise checks and take actions,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told reporters in Panaji.

According to existing state laws music events have to stop by 10 pm. A recent petition in the Bombay High Court had prayed for relief citing numerous late night parties in Goa's coastal areas, especially in wake of a series of late night parties to packed audiences.

“During night time we keep a check through patrolling. We also have a specific control room to entertain these complaints,” the police official also said.

