71 new COVID-19 cases in Goa, tally 276

Goa reports 71 new COVID-19 cases in single day, tally 267

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 06 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 21:39 ist

Goa on Saturday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single-day, taking the total case count to 267, a Health department official said.

Many of the fresh cases have been reported from Mangor Hill area in Vasco town of south Goa which was declared a containment zone on Wednesday.

Of the 71 new cases, a significant 62 were linked to Mangor Hill, he said.

Of the rest 9 cases, three had come from Delhi in a flight while as many others had travelled in a train from neighbouring Maharashtra, he said, adding that remaining three had travelled from Maharashtra and Karnataka to Goa.

He said 1,389 of the 2,311 samples tested on Saturday returned negative.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane clarified that no community transmission has set in Goa and the cases are being reported due to local transmission.

"Majority of the patients who have tested positive are from Mangor Hill area," Rane said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 267, new cases 71, deaths nil, discharged 65, active cases 202, samples tested till date 27,402.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Goa
migrant labourers
Vishwajit Rane

What's Brewing

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 