Gujarat teen confesses to sending 'rape threat' to Dhoni's daughter, says Kutch police

The Kutch police in Gujarat have traced a 16-year-old boy who allegedly issued rape threats to former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's minor daughter. Police said that the juvenile has reportedly confessed to having posted the threat message on his social media account on Instagram.

"We questioned him today after which we found that he had posted the threat messages on his Instagram account. He confessed that he wrote that message as he was angry with CSK (Chennai Super Kings) losing to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). He was also upset with Dhoni under whose captaincy India lost in 2019 World Cup," Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh told DH.

"We have informed the Ranchi police which is investigating the case and allowed the juvenile to go back to his parents for the time being," he said.

The minor is a resident of a village in Mundra taluka whose father is a farmer and also involved in construction business. The boy studies in standard 12. Locals said that the boy is a fan of Dhoni but couldn't control his "emotion after CSK's loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL)."

The threat message was highlighted on social media platforms by netizens since Thursday when CSK lost to KKR. Sources said that Ranchi police got a clue that the post was uploaded on Instagram by someone from Kutch district in Gujarat. Based on the input, the local police traced the suspect who turned out to be a minor. He will be grilled by the Ranchi police and may be handed over to them if required.