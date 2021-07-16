Heavy rains lash Mumbai, suburban train service hit due to waterlogging

Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and the larger metropolitan region on Friday affecting the suburban road and rail traffic.

The arrivals and departures from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport remained normal.

“Latest satellite image at 8.30am indicate very intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane leading to some very intense spells in last 3,4 Hrs. Entire Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watched please,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate Research and Services, Pune.

In Mumbai, water-logging was reported from chronic spots of Dadar, Hindmata and Sion Circle.

The services on the Central Railway were hit badly, however, so far, Western Railway traffic has been normal.

“Due to heavy rains in Kurla-Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Chembur area leading to water level rising on track, trains are running cautiously, 20-25 minutes late on main line and harbour line. The rainfall in these areas from 0000 hrs to 0800 hrs was 130 mm & last one hour more than 40 mm,” the CR said.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is on alert mode.

Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the city, and the areas around the Mithi River are being monitored.

The entire North Konkan area comprising the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad which includes the MMR is receiving heavy rainfall.