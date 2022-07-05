Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging in low-lying areas

Rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging in low-lying areas

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has forecast heavy rains for the next few days

  Jul 05 2022
While road traffic was badly affected in the arterial roads of Mumbai, the trains of Central Railway and Western Railway continued running. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs as waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas on Tuesday.

While road traffic was badly affected in the arterial roads of Mumbai, the trains of Central Railway and Western Railway continued running.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation deployed pumps to discharge the flood water from chronic spots. According to latest reports, waterlogging was reported from Sion, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Kurla and Nehru Nagar areas.

Read | IMD warns of very heavy rains over central India, west coast

The adjoining districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad too experienced heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has forecast heavy rains for the next few days.

"The entire west coast from South Gujarat to Kerala is covered with dense clouds. Possibilities of heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is on cards for Konkan-Goa and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Nashik Ghat,'' said KS Hosalikar, Scientist-G and Head-IMD-Pune.

