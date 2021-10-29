Pawar, Gadkari given honorary 'Doctor of Science'

Honorary 'Doctor of Science' conferred on Sharad Pawar, Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who presided over the convocation of the agriculture university in Ahmednagar district, conferred the degrees

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Oct 29 2021, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 04:31 ist
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar received honorary 'Doctor of Science' degrees during the 35th convocation of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV), Rahuri on Thursday.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who presided over the convocation of the agriculture university in Ahmednagar district, conferred the degrees on Pawar and Gadkari for their contribution to agriculture, an official release said here.

Koshyari said the work done by these two leaders in the fields of agriculture and technology has provided guidance to the country. Agriculture steered the economic growth when industries were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Koshyari said.

The governor also urged varsities to provide education of agriculture and technology-related subjects in Marathi. 

Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari
Sharad Pawar
India News

