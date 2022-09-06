Innovative Ganesh idol immersion in Kolhapur 

To encourage and support the eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion initative by Kolhapurkars, the local administration under the leadership of lawmakers Satej Patil and Ruturaj Patil has introduced state-of-the-art technology to ensure scientific, timely, and graceful immersion of idols.

The Kolhapur administration is using Telescopic Conveyor which ensures immersion at the rate of one idol per second.

Last year, the local administration and Ganesh devotees decided to not immerse Ganesh idols in Panchganga river to avoid its pollution. Artificial ponds were used by devotees. After immersion in artificial ponds, Ganesh idols were re-immersed at Irani quarry no. 2 to maintain their sanctity.

Also Read | Two held for showing weapon during Ganesh immersion procession

The re-immersion at the quarry near Rankala lake has been planned for the first time this year. It will be done by using an automated mechanism which was the brainchild of former Minister of State for Home Satej Patil.

The former minister had approved the fund needed by the District Planning Committee last year.

The new system was inaugurated by Kolhapur South MLA Ruturaj Patil last weekend.

“The mechanism allows us speedy immersion by maintaining the sanctity of the idols. The conveyor belt can be rotated at 180 degrees and extened upto 35 feet. It minimises human interface and allows immersion at the rate of one idol per second. It will help us in avoiding the pollution of our water bodies,” Ruturaj Patil said.

The concept has been lauded by environmentalists, religious experts and it is expected to be adopted by other local bodies in coming years in other parts of the state.