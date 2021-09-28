Luizinho Faleiro heads for Kolkata, TMC entry likely; Congress inducts ex-CM's arch rival

On a day of quick developments in Goa, former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who quit the Congress on Monday left for Kolkata, where he is likely to be inducted into the Trinamool Congress soon.

Faleiro, who resigned as a Congress MLA from Navelim and his primary membership of the Congress on Monday, left for Kolkata with two now-former office bearers of the state Congress, and some other supporters, who were welcomed by the members of the West Bengal unit of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Asked whether he was offered the position of the head of TMC Goa, Faleiro said: "I have not decided. I have just resigned yesterday. I am working out my fight against the BJP".

Asked if he was scheduled to join the TMC in Kolkata, Faleiro said told reporters at Goa's Dabolim international airport: "I will let you know".

Meanwhile, a day after Faleiro's resignation from the Congress, the party on Tuesday inducted Faleiro's arch political rival in the Navelim assembly constituency, Avertano Furtado.

"Navelim will never forgive him for this. People realise that supporting him for four and a half years was useless. They now say, that if he (Faleiro) thinks of coming back, we will teach him a lesson," Furtado said.

