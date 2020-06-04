Maha COVID-19 tally touches 77,793 with 2,933 new cases

Mahaharashtra's COVID-19 tally touches 77,793 with 2,933 new cases

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2020, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 21:30 ist

 Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 77,793, the state health department said.

As many as 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, while 1,352 patients were discharged after recovery, it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

With this, the death toll in the state grew to 2,710, while the number of recovered patients rose to 33,681, the health department said in a statement.

The number of active cases is 41,402, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 