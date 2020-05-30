Maharashtra: 15 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik

Maharashtra: 15 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik; tally at 1,166

PTI
PTI,
  • May 30 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 12:50 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters photo)

At least 15 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district, taking the case count to 1,166 in the region, an official said on Saturday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

According to a statement issued by the district administration, reports of 15 suspected patients came out positive late on Friday night.

The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,166, of which Malegaon has recorded 763 cases, followed Nashik city at 179 and 168 reported from other parts of the region, the release stated.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

As many as 56 infected persons from outside the district were also treated at hospitals here.

Among the 61 COVID-19 deaths reported in the district, 48 patients were from Malegaon, eight from Nashik city, three from other parts of the district and two from outside the district.

A total of 786 persons have recovered from the infection in the district so far, the data stated. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Nashik

What's Brewing

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 