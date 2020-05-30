Maharashtra: 15 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik; tally at 1,166

At least 15 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district, taking the case count to 1,166 in the region, an official said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, reports of 15 suspected patients came out positive late on Friday night.

The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,166, of which Malegaon has recorded 763 cases, followed Nashik city at 179 and 168 reported from other parts of the region, the release stated.

As many as 56 infected persons from outside the district were also treated at hospitals here.

Among the 61 COVID-19 deaths reported in the district, 48 patients were from Malegaon, eight from Nashik city, three from other parts of the district and two from outside the district.

A total of 786 persons have recovered from the infection in the district so far, the data stated.