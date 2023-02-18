Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely before Budget session

Around eight months after the new dispensation came to power in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is expected to undertake its second expansion after the developments vis-a-vis the Supreme Court and Election Commission.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Maharashtra on a three-day visit, Shinde, the Chief Minister and Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister, who led the Shiv Sena-BJP government, are expected to have a word with him.

Read | Prepare for polls: Uddhav delivers speech outside Matoshree after ECI decision on Sena row

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature starts on February 27.

Shinde and Fadnavis, among themselves hold over a dozen crucial portfolios, which has increased their workload. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on June 30 and it cleared the trust vote on July 4.

However, after a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on August 9.

The government is functioning with a 20-member team, all of Cabinet rank.

The government has not undertaken any expansion and incidentally, there is no lady member in the council-of-ministers and even no ministers of state.