Maharashtra: Ganpati special trains to start from Independence Day

Coinciding with the Independence Day festivities, the Indian Railways would run special trains to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival.

The 11-day festival starts on 22 August on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on 1 September on Anant Chaturdashi.

The coastal Konkan belt and the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, is in a way the focal point of celebrations in the state is with the maximum public celebrations being held here.

Lakhs of people travel from Mumbai to Konkan destinations during the festival.

Last week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had asked Indian Railways for Ganpati specials but then put the decision on hold. However, Friday, it gave permission to start booking and launch special services.

The Central Railway and WesternIt is becoming a difficult choice for the MVA partners and there are several issues like people's demand, people's opposition, and the threat of Covid-19 spread.

Both, Central Railway and Western Railway accordingly made plans to operate special trains from 11 August-5 September. The trains were to run from Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on CR and Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central on WR.

Nearly, 200-odd services would be run by CR and WR. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is running buses from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) districts which include Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The passengers would have to get their Covid-19 swab tests done.

The financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs have a close connection with the south Konkan districts Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, as more than 20 lakh people from the twin districts work and stay in Mumbai.

This comes as an exception to the existing guidelines as inter-district travel in Maharashtra except for the Mumbai metropolitan region is not allowed. Those who desire to travel need to obtain e-passes.