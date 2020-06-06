Maha govt to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir: Tope

Maharashtra govt to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir: Tope

The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

The expensive medicine is being made available for the poor and needy patients in the state, he said.

"GoM to procure 10k vials of Remdesivir. Based on evidence from Laboratory, animal and clinical studies, It has generated promising results in MERS-CoV and SARS which are also caused by Corona Virus," Tope tweeted.

"WHO (World Health Organisation) Suggests it may have some positive effects in COVID-19 treatment. This expensive medicine is being made available for poor & needy patients," he added.

As of Friday, Maharashtra had reported 80,229 coronavirus cases and 2,849 deaths, which are the highest in the country.

