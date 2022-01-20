Maharashtra reports 46,197 new Covid cases, 37 deaths

Maharashtra reports 46,197 new Covid cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours

The total active cases in the state stand at 2,58,569, according to the Public Health Department

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 22:59 ist

The Omicron-triggered third wave of Covid-19 pandemic cases in Maharashtra’s towns and hinterland seemed to increase with the 24-hour rise to 46,197 even as the situation in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) declined on Thursday.

During the day, Maharashtra reported 46,197 cases and 37 deaths taking the progressive total to 73,71, 757 and 1,41,971, respectively. 

During the second wave, 46,197 is the second-highest tally in 24-hours as against the highest of 46,723 on 12 January. 

Also Read | Govt issues revised Covid guidelines on use of drugs, masks for children

Mumbai reported 5,708 cases while the same in the MMR was 12.054. 

The total active cases in the state stand at 2,58,569, according to the Public Health Department. 

The Pune circle reported 16,382 cases while the Nashik circle reported 4,955 cases.

