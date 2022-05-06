Maharashtra to conduct machan census after gap of 2 years

After a gap of two years, the machan census is back in Maharashtra. Coinciding with 'Buddha Purnima' on May 16, several national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserve would hold ‘NisargAnubhav’, an estimation of animals from machans.

The census was not held in the previous two years because of Covid-19. The machans are generally located near waterholes.

Many jungles conduct 24-hour sessions for counting wild animals visiting water holes to quench their thirst during the day and the full moon night on 'Buddha Purnima'. Some volunteers, NGOs and forest staff spend their entire day (and night) on a machaan-top near the multiple water holes in the jungles and count animals.

“We are overwhelmed with the massive response for online booking of NisargAnubhav,” tweeted Jayoti Banerjee, who heads the Melghat Tiger Reserve.

“Machan census gives us a very unique educational experience,” said the Naidu brothers -- Ravi and Raju -- veteran wildlife experts who have been working in the central Indian landscape. "We have to run such programmes regularly with proper dos and don'ts and protocols," added Raju.

From April 25-30, beat-wise surveys of machans were done and from May 5-10, applications are being accepted.

While the machan estimation would take place on May 16-17. By June 5, the estimation reports would be ready.