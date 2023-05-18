Maharashtra: Video of couple bathing while riding scooter in Ulhasnagar goes viral, police case registered

A video showing a couple bathing while riding on a scooter in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting a Twitter user to tag top police officials seeking registration of a case for such "nonsense in the name of entertainment", an official said.
The incident took place on May 17 at a busy junction, he said. After We Deserve Better Govt. @ its Aam Aadmi took to Twitter to complain about the incident, Thane police said the matter has been forwarded to the local traffic police for further action.
@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice
This is ulhasnagar, Is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal.Request to take strict action lncluding deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public. pic.twitter.com/BcleC95cxa
— WeDeserveBetterGovt.🇮🇳 (@ItsAamAadmi) May 15, 2023
"This is Ulhasnagar, is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment ?This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public," We Deserve Better Govt. @ its Aam Aadmi tweeted. It also tagged the Maharashtra Director General of Police. An Ulhasnagar police station official said a case has been registered against the man and woman who feature in the video.
Incidentally, Ulhasnagar and several other parts of Thane district are seeing temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius over the past few days.
